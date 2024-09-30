High temperatures will go down and way back up again this week.

Overnight, lows won’t be quite as chilly as Monday morning in the low to mid 50s. It’ll be even milder along the coast and the Cape in the mid to upper 50s. There will be some clouds around, but generally we stay dry.

For Tuesday, highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. So most of the day, dress for temperatures in the 50s and 60s. There will be clouds around again, and those clouds at times could produce an isolated sprinkle. Most won’t see that, and even if you do, it’ll be incredibly brief and light.

Tuesday evening, we’ll be back into the 50s. So it’ll be a cooler evening for the Bruins game.

Wednesday will be a similar day. Highs will again reach the mid to upper 60s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a spot light sprinkle, either.

Change comes Thursday — the rise of the rollercoaster. Highs will jump to the low to mid 70s with partly sunny skies. We’ll be nice and dry. Friday will be partly sunny and downright warm in the mid to upper 70s. However, it’ll be cooler along the coast and the Cape.

Our next real chance for rain comes on Saturday, but even then it’s looking pretty hit-or-miss with partly sunny skies. Highs will cool back to the low 70s. Sunday is the pick of the weekend with dry, bright skies and a bigger cooldown back to the mid 60s.

Monday looks dry with highs in the upper 60s, and it’s Monday overnight into Tuesday and the middle of next week that we’ll see the return of rain chances.