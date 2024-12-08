Many of us are waking up to a coating of snow across Massachusetts! Where roads are untreated, be careful driving around this morning.

Otherwise, the snow will come to an end and we’ll see a sun/cloud mix today with more mild highs in the 40s.

Tonight will be a cold one in the mid to upper 20s with dry skies.

Monday will kick off the week with some wet weather. While the day starts dry, rain rolls in for the afternoon.

There may be some spots of a wintry mix in the Worcester Hills. Monday will be more mild again in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain ends Monday night. Tuesday will be a gray, cloudy day with a low-end chance for a spot shower. Highs will reach the upper 40s. Scattered rain rolls in again Tuesday night and a soaking rain is ahead for most of Wednesday. We don’t have to worry about any wintry weather that day as highs will be incredibly mild in the upper 50s and low 60s. Remember: a good, soaking rain is still needed out there due to our drought.

Cold air will move back in on the back-end of that system.

Thursday will be bright, windy and cold with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Friday will still be dry but even colder in the low to mid 30s. Saturday: partly sunny in the mid to upper 30s.