It’s been another mild afternoon! Some towns got back near 70°. Temperatures cool overnight into tomorrow. We’ll stay close to/below average over the next seven days. More importantly, the drier trend for the weekend continues to hold!

A cold front will pass through overnight. There won’t be much moisture with it, but its passage will bring cooler and breezy conditions. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low/mid forties for MetroWest. Temperatures will be near 50° on the South Shore, Cape and Islands. We’ll start off clear tomorrow morning and gain some fair-weather clouds through the day. The breeze will be the most noticeable change! It’ll be out of the northwest and usher in a cooler air mass. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s and low 60s but it’ll likely feel cooler.

We’ve been watching an area of low pressure, continuing its way across the country and over the Plains as of this writing, for the potential of weekend rain. It’s finally a weekend where the weather setup is in our favor! The upper level low that’s been near us this week will move to our northeast, but help to keep the aforementioned area of low pressure south. Late Saturday into Sunday, the best chance of any light rain will be across southern Connecticut and Rhode Island. Some sprinkles are possible on the Cape.

Spotty shower chances are in the forecast for early next week. Time to transition the fall wardrobe if you haven’t already! Temperatures will be in the upper 50s/low 60s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black