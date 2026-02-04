After a winter that’s been dominated by cold air, it’s amazing what an afternoon even close to average can feel like! Believe it or not, yesterday was a below normal day, but only by a degree or two. Our average high is 37° and most of us saw highs between 34 and 36°. Today, sadly, will feel more like most of this winter has felt. While the wind isn’t bad this morning, it will get breezy this afternoon and take our highs that are only about 30° and make it feel closer to 20° this afternoon.

There’s a series of two cold fronts we’re watching. One today that is pushing in colder air now and will continue to drop our temperatures the next couple of days, and the second one over the weekend. While the wind will back down slightly to end the week, the winter chill is back for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures that will stay in the 20s — about 10° below normal.

That second cold front is moving through on Saturday and that one will be a little more visible. You’ll see it with snow showers, and you’ll feel it with a gusty wind and plummeting temperatures. Saturday will feature snow showers on and off through the day. The snow will not be overly heavy, but with scattered snow showers around all day and lighter snow for several hours, we’ll probably see a couple inches of accumulation. It’s nothing major. The wind will pick up too, and you’ll most definitely feel it on Sunday with another bitter blast inbound.

Sunday will be one of the coldest days we’ve had this winter. Not sure if we’ll make it to the top of the list, but we’ll be close, and top three coldest for sure.

But with the wind, it will feel much colder. Sunday morning will have wind chills anywhere from -15 to -25°. Sunday afternoon, at best, we may make it to zero for a wind chill, but most of the day will be spent below zero for wind chills. Despite the “warm up” (average) the last couple of days, it’s back to our regular winter programming this weekend.