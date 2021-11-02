They’re going down… they’re yelling timber (!). Ok, now that you have that song stuck in your head, get ready for some chilly November air to set up shop for the rest of the week.

In the short term we have clouds and a few rain drops for the evening. For most of us it’ll be a sprinkle or a spot shower if anything. The only area where the rain will be a little steadier (still not heavy) will be south of Route 44, the Cape, and the Islands.

The back edge of the rain and clouds will exit around midnight. That quick clearing will give us plenty of time to really cool off tonight.

It’ll be a little bit of a shock when you step outside tomorrow morning. In fact, dare I say borderline winter jacket worthy? Temperatures will be near freezing.

And these cold mornings will be a common theme for the rest of the week. In fact, the next few mornings temperatures will likely drop below freezing and perhaps even the 20s.

Despite the cold start, we’ll have a nice rebound in temperatures. Now, that doesn’t mean it’ll be a warm day. But the sunshine will pull us up about 20° from where we start the day to where we finish. But if you do the math, starting off near 30, we’ll only finish off near 50. That’s below average for this time of year.

And the next few days will be similar. Sunshine and cool with morning lows near 30 and afternoon highs near 50.