We’re waking up to temperatures that aren’t quite as cold as yesterday! Look at that 24-hour temperature change. We’ll continue that warming trend with our high temperatures heading for the upper 40s/near 50° a couple days this week.

Temperatures started out in the 20s and 30s. We’ll rebound nicely into the upper 30s/low 40s today. Forty degrees will feel comfortable after the past week of cold we had. It’s our normal high in Boston for this time of year. We’ll see clouds and sun today. There will be a slight breeze out of the west, gusting at times 20-25 mph.

Overnight, we’ll keep some clouds around, and it will be cold. Temperatures fall near 20° in MetroWest. Tomorrow we rebound nicely again under partly cloudy skies with a slight southerly breeze. Highs reach near 40/low 40s.

The big weather headline will be the jump in temperatures. Tuesday through Thursday will feature highs in the upper 40s/near 50°. Overnight lows improve as well. It will be chilly near 30/low 30s. That’s much better than the teens this past week! The week also brings more clouds, some breezy days and a couple opportunities for showers.

Tuesday it’s about a 10% for spotty showers as moisture gets pulled up from the south. We’ll watch for that mainly in the evening. Thursday brings a slightly higher chance for showers. Low pressure will cut through the Ohio River Valley and stay to our west before lifting northeast. Right now, it looks like at best we could pick up about a .25″ of rain, so it won’t be a lot. A clipper system could bring rain next Saturday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black