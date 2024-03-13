It’s been a beautiful spring-like day! Highs inland reached the upper 50s/low 60s. After a couple gusty days, we finally had less wind. That allowed a sea breeze to develop keeping the coast cooler. What do you say we do it again tomorrow?

Tonight, we’ll have some clouds. Some of those clouds could squeeze out some sprinkles. We’ll start tomorrow morning in the mid 30s.

Once again tomorrow it will be milder inland with light wind and cooler at the coast with a sea breeze. Everyone will experience a day with temperatures a couple degrees higher than today.

Thursday night into Friday morning, an area of low pressure will bring some showers our way. I expect about a 1/4-3/4” for most towns. Friday, we’ll keep a lot of low-level moisture so the clouds will be tough to clear. Temperatures will vary from the upper 40s the farther north you are to the upper 50s south.

We were short of average snowfall during winter. However, this year is running above average for precipitation so far.

We’ll have another opportunity to add to that precipitation amount this weekend. Not Saturday. That day is brighter and drier. A few showers are expected Sunday. Temperatures both weekend days start out in the 40s and end in the 50s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black