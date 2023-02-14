Yesterday was above average, today was warmer. And temperatures will continue to climb this week to near record levels by Thursday and Friday. Highs today hit 50° for just about everyone… we should be in the 30s.

If today’s temperatures in comparison to a “normal” Valentine’s Day isn’t enough to be thankful for, then let’s be thankful for not having a repeat of Valentine’s Day 2016. Remember that one? Well if you lived in New England you sure do! Wind chills across the area fell to the 30s and 40s below zero with actual air temperatures in the teens below zero for most!

The one catch today was the breeze, especially this morning. We held the breeze until mid afternoon and then it started to come down. We’ll continue with the fading wind trend over the next couple of hours and it’ll basically become calm late this evening and overnight.

For your Valentine’s Day dinner plans it’ll be nice to have the wind shut off. Not that we had or would have bitter cold wind chills if the wind did hold, but it certainly would have made it feel a bit cooler. The trade off is with no wind is air temperatures themselves can drop quickly. So if you head out this evening, grab a heavier layer than what you think you might need out the door because it’ll be quite a bit cooler when you head home tonight. Most of us will fall to the 20s overnight.

Late tonight and early tomorrow morning, a little batch of clouds will slide into the area. Those clouds are generated by a warm front moving through New England. So if you can believe it, we’re about to get even warmer than we were today. As we go into the afternoon tomorrow we’ll add sun but we’ll also pick up the breeze quite a bit. Winds could gust to 30 mph tomorrow afternoon. But temperatures will head to the upper 50s for most of us!

Tomorrow of course is discount candy day at retail stores! And Mother Nature is giving you the perfect opportunity to take an afternoon walk on your lunch break to hit up those steals and deals!

Thursday is when the warmth will peak. Most of us will head to the 60s in the afternoon. Boston’s current record is 60° and Worcester 62°. It’s likely Boston breaks the record high temperature on Thursday but Worcester will probably be just shy. Either way, it’s a beautiful day on tap! Get outside and enjoy it if you can because by Thursday evening wet weather comes back to the forecast. We’ll have rain showers around starting Thursday evening and through the day Friday as well.