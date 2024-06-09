For the rest of your Sunday we’ll be mostly dry; at the very most an isolated light shower. Temperatures will stick to the 60s with overnight lows into the 50s.

Tomorrow will start bright, but a couple clouds roll in later on. Those clouds could produce a very isolated sprinkle, but most won’t see that. Highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 70s, and humidity will be comfortable as well. It’ll be a great day to spend time outside.

Tuesday will be a similar day with highs in the upper 70s and comfortable levels of humidity. Again, we can’t rule out an isolated sprinkle but that’s about it. That means good weather for the Phillies and Red Sox game.

Wednesday we can’t get rid of the spot shower chance but highs will be warmer near 80 degrees. The humidity will slightly increase.

Thursday and Friday will be even warmer. Friday will be humid, and Friday evening, Friday night and into Saturday morning, we’re tracking a chance for some spotty showers and maybe even a thunderstorm.