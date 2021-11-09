What a day we had today! Temperatures for many of hit 70 this afternoon!

That means temperatures were running 15-20 degrees above average! We should be sitting in the mid 50s.

Going forward we’re watching a series of 2 cold fronts. The first one, weak. The second one much stronger. The first one comes through tonight and will bring a few very light, very spotty showers. But for most you’ll only notice it in terms of morning clouds tomorrow. Don’t worry, the sun will be back out in the afternoon.

That’ll slightly cool us Thursday and Friday but still leave us above average. The real potent one will hold off until Friday. It will bring rain and wind on Friday. We could see an inch of rain and gusty winds to about 40 mph on the coast.

Behind that temperatures will drop. But they’ll only drop to what’s typical for this time of year. For perspective, the red today is 15-20 degrees above average and by Monday our temperatures will near, if not slightly below average.