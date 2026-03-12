It’s been a dreary day across Southern New England, and we’re not quite done with the gray and active weather just yet. As the last of our storm moves through the region, expect a few snow showers during and after the evening commute. Snow showers won’t be too heavy, and thanks to the warmth the last few days won’t accumulate to anything overly exciting. Most will see nothing more than a slushy coating. Snow will taper off around 8/9 PM or so, and clouds will start to clear as we head into the overnight.

The biggest difference, otherwise, is that with a cold front having moved through New England, and will colder air filtering in, temperatures have fallen dramatically throughout the day, and will continue to do so overnight.

We were in the 50s this morning, but we’ll be in the 30s after sunset, and 20s by the time we wake up on Friday morning.

Aside from the chilly start, Friday will be brighter with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, just a bit below average for this time of year. While most of the day stays dry, a quick-hitting clipper will bring us a few snow showers and a rain shower our two Friday evening and overnight. Saturday morning, however, this storm will be gone and even the cloud cover will start to decrease.

We’ll see more sunshine as we get to Saturday afternoon, but it will be very windy! Expect speeds in the teens and gusts in the 20s & 30s! Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. If it weren’t for the wind, it would be a pretty peaceful March day for New England. Even still, it won’t be too brutal if you want to get out and about… just have an extra layer if you get cold easily! That’s the move if you’re heading to Gillette Saturday for the Boston Legacy’s inaugural game against Gotham FC, which kicks off at 12:30.

We’ll be in the mid 20s by Sunday morning. We’ll keep the mix of sun & clouds Sunday morning, but clouds will increase as another storm looms. We may see a quick-hitting snow shower midday (though precipitation looks like it’ll stay mainly to our northwest), but the day should stay mainly dry with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The next storm arrives after midnight, bringing rain back to southern New England on Monday, along with high temperatures in the neighborhood of 60 degrees.

From there, we’re back to more sun but a cooler feel for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect Tuesday to be in the low 40s, while Wednesday will only be in the upper 30s.