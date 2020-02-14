Temperatures Tumble This Evening, Still Cold Saturday

Some of the coldest air so far this year will slide in overnight into early tomorrow morning. Just how cold are we talking? Well, it looks like a few spots could wake up with temperatures in the single digits!

For your Valentine’s Day dinner plans, just be sure to wear the layers and bundle up. This evening (especially after sunset), under mainly clear skies, temperatures will tumble drastically. The colder temperatures coupled up with the howling northwest wind, makes for bitter cold wind chills.

By 10PM, wind chills around the region will be sub-zero, and that will continue into Saturday morning. The wind eases by mid-day, allowing for a more bearable cold Saturday afternoon with highs into the upper 20s.

The bitter blast is short-lived as Sunday brings a warm-up. Sunday is the pick of the weekend with highs back into the mid to upper 40s. A few extra clouds, but otherwise a mixture of sun and clouds.

Plenty of sun with us on Monday before the next best chance for showers returns Tuesday afternoon. Then, dry midweek, but turning colder next Thursday and Friday.