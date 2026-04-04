Happy Saturday! We’re off to a very mild start here across Southern New England. Temperatures are largely in the 50s, and many of us are seeing temps to start the day that are even higher than our average midday highs for this time of year.

But temperatures certainly won’t stay this mild. In fact, we’re going backwards, cooling down as the day goes on.

So what’s the deal? We have what we call a back-door cold front (basically think of a cold front that moves backwards– east to west instead of west to east) moving in throughout the day. That will have temperatures falling, along the coast first and then inland, as we head through the afternoon. Expect widespread 40s by 2-3 PM or so, and temperatures in the upper 30s in the evening!

On that note, if you like it warm, this morning is your time to shine! You’ll have to dress for the cold this afternoon, especially considering that winds will be gusting largely into the 20s along with the chill.

But it’s not the only cold front we’re tracking. Another storm, and another cold front heads our way for Easter Sunday.

We’ll wake up cool and overcast, with a few showers in the morning. The afternoon, however, will see showers and some steadier rain at times as our cold front closes in.

You’ll want the umbrella if you’re heading to a later lunch or early Easter dinner. Showers will taper off throughout the evening, though we’ll stay mostly cloudy afterward. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday will start sunnier, but clouds increase during the day. It’ll be breezy again with gusts in the 20s, and highs will be around 50 as the cold air post-front settles in to the region.

Tuesday sees a little turbulence as a small disturbance could throw a few scattered showers, and even some mixing snowflakes our way. This doesn’t look like a major event. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Things get brighter during the middle and end of the week! High pressure takes over, and while we’ll still be cool (upper 40s), Wednesday will be brighter and sunnier! Thursday will be bright as well, but breezy and warmer with highs near 60.