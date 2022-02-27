For your Sunday night, we have a few snow showers diving in from the northwest that could contain a burst of snow that could quickly reduce visibility making for tricky travel.

These bands of snow will break apart once it passes the Mass Pike around 11pm. This is all associated with a strong cold front that will usher in bitter cold temperatures overnight and Monday.

Tonight, as that cold front clears the region, the temperatures will tumble, back into the low teens for many, single digit farther off to the northwest. The winds will shift to out of the northwest, making it feel like it’s near 0° at daybreak Monday morning, single digits by noon, and then low to mid teens by the middle of the afternoon.

We have an Alberta clipper that approaches the region Tuesday night which could bring our next chance for a few showers/flurries. These wouldn’t move in until Tuesday night. Wednesday also brings a chance for a night sprinkle/flurry.

As far as temperatures go, the trend is a warm-up through the middle of the week as we bounce back from highs in the 20s Monday. By Wednesday, highs will be in the low 40s.

Thursday and Friday are dry with highs in the 30s. The weekend brings another warm-up, but with increasing clouds and a chance for a few showers. Highs by next Sunday approaching 50°.