Heavy rain and gusty wind kicked off the day, but we continue to see improvements behind a cold front passage. Colder air aloft will continue filtering in allowing for a cool day tomorrow and a big drop in temperatures come Friday. It will be a big enough of a drop that we have a Freeze Watch for towns away from the coast

Here are some of our rain and wind reports as of noon.

Tomorrow morning starts of chilly near 40 degrees. It will be a battle between sunshine to warm us up and a northwest wind bringing in cooler air tomorrow. The wind wins out with temperatures staying in the 50s!

Clear conditions, little wind and very dry air will allow for good radiational cooling Thursday night/Friday morning. Therefore the ingredients are there for temperatures to fall below freezing. Freeze conditions could damage some vegetation. Below is what I am forecasting for our Friday morning lows.

The chance for more rain and strong wind is back in the 7-day forecast. We’re watching for a storm to develop late Friday into Saturday morning off the southeast coast. Earlier this week, a couple of the models kept the storm south of New England. As of today, most models are on board of a potential nor’easter developing and bringing rain and gusty wind to southern New England Sunday evening into early next week. Since we are still a few days out and the low pressure has yet to form, there are details still to be determined

In the Central Atlantic, we’re still watching Tropical Storm Jerry. As of this blog writing, hurricane hunters are investigating the storm. Gradual strengthening of the storm is expected, and it could become a hurricane by the weekend. The track keeps this well away from the East Coast.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black