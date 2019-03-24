Temperatures Up and Down

7Weather- Temperatures have been up and down, and it will continue that way this week.

MONDAY:

The day starts with extra cloud cover and temperatures in the mid 30s. A cold front moves through the region early in the morning, giving us the chance to see a spotty shower between 5-8AM.

We clear up quickly. By 2 PM it will be mostly sunny and cooler in the mid 40s. It will be clear around sunset and we drop into the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is the coolest day on the 7-day. A high pressure system will keep us dry and sunny, but highs will be below average, between 37º-43º.

WEDNESDAY:

We go up from here. We jump back to seasonable temps on Wednesday in the mid and upper 40s. It will be slightly cooler along the coast.

Expect a full day of sunshine with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

END OF WEEK:

Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild in the mid 50s. Friday and Saturday will be warm with temperatures 10-20º above average.