We’ve had a much more raw feel across Massachusetts today, between the cooling temperatures and the showers. That doesn’t change too much as we head into the weekend. Don’t get me wrong– there will be dry time to get outside, but it won’t be the brightest, sunniest stretch.

Let’s start with this: overnight, we’ll be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s– mild for this time of year. Saturday will start with a mix of sun & clouds, but get progressively cloudier through the morning. The remainder of the day will be mostly cloudy and breezy (gusts in the 20s), but dry. Highs will be seasonable in the mid 50s inland. It’ll be much cooler for the coast, with highs stuck in the 40s.

While it won’t be picture-perfect, it is the better weekend day to get outside, considering it will stay mainly dry (we could see a spot sprinkle, but that’s about it).

On the flip side, Sunday looks soggy. A cold front moving through New England will bring showers and some pockets of heavy rain as well. The first showers will be in the morning, with rain getting steadier and heavier midday.

The last of the drops will fade in the early evening, with clouds decreasing overnight. It’ll be a raw-feeling day, with highs in the low to mid 50s and a stiff breeze.

Now for the big ticket item: Marathon Monday. Once again, this forecast isn’t picture-perfect, but I’d say it certainly favors the runners. We’ll be in and out of the clouds throughout the day, and it will still be quite breezy. Temperatures will start chilly– we’ll wake up in the mid to upper 30s– and we’ll stay below-average with highs in the upper 40s. We could see a stray shower, though most of the day will stay dry. Again, for the runners it’s not bad– no need to worry about beating the heat as you head up Heartbreak Hill. As for the spectators (like yours truly), make sure you’re layered up heading out to the race course! It’ll be a raw, early-spring feel.

Tuesday is more comfortable– still cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, but much sunnier overall and dry. Wednesday we’re warmer, into the low 60s, but with a chance of a few showers. Thursday will also be in the low 60s, but partly sunny and largely dry!