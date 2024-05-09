Today’s weather was comfortable. It was another dry day for the month of May. Tonight there will be a few light showers. Looking ahead to the weekend, there will be a lot of clouds but not a lot of raindrops out of them.

We’re almost evenly spread with our dry versus wet days this month. Boston has picked up 0.85″ of rain so far, which is 0.48″ below normal for today’s date.

Some of us get showers overnight as low pressure passes by to our south. Any amounts will be minimal. The South Coast, Buzzard’s Bay, Cape and Islands have the best chance of waking up to light showers tomorrow morning. Most of us are mainly cloudy with temperatures in the mid/upper 40s to start your Friday.

From there, temperatures will be cooler than today. We’ll stay in the 50s with a lot of clouds and a northeasterly breeze.

This weekend won’t have much change day to day, or even from Friday. We’ll see mostly clouds. Sunday brings the chance for a spot shower.

Luckily, the weekend is mainly dry. That bodes well for all the events going on!

Next week, temperatures will rebound. A few showers return Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black