Happy Sunday! It was a little chilly today, but not to worry: we’ve got a big temperature warm-up ahead this week.

First, we have chances for some spotty light rain showers this evening. Overnight, we’ll get down to the 40s.

Highs on Monday will reach the upper 60s, nearing the 70-degree mark. Clouds will be around, it’ll be noticeably breezy, and there’s just a low-end chance for a spot shower.

Winds will gust to over 30 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday is when the REAL warmth is set to begin. The day starts off in the 50s but afternoon highs will get close to 80 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny, and there’s a chance for some showers and thunderstorms in the evening and at night.

Wednesday is an almost copy-and-paste forecast compared to Tuesday, just a few degrees warmer! Many of us will reach the low 80s. Keep in mind coastal areas will be cooler this week. Skies look partly sunny again, and there are also some chances for showers and storms in the evening.

Thursday starts in the 50s again with highs back into the low 70s. More clouds will be around, and there’s a low-end chance for another spot shower. Friday: upper 70s and chances for showers. Saturday: mostly cloudy and near 70 degrees. Sunday evening we have more rain chances. Stay tuned!