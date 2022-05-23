A scorcher of a Sunday came to a close with scattered storms across southern New England. Those storms were along and ahead of a cold front that came sliding through overnight, delivering the lowering humidity and lowering temps that we have this morning. Today, highs will run a good 20-25 degrees cooler than the upper 80s to mid 90s that baked the area yesterday.



Clouds are fairly prevalent this morning but thin out through the day, allowing for more sunshine this afternoon as temps hold in the mid to upper 60s with an onshore breeze at the coast, to low to mid 70s inland.

We’ll take another step down tomorrow, allowing for the coolest day of the workweek, with highs 65-70 inland and near 60 at the coast.

The next several days will be dry too, so those lawns and gardens that need water, it’ll be on you, not Ma Nature.



The best chance for some scattered showers is Thursday evening, followed by scattered storms Friday. Memorial Day Weekend right now looks a whole lot better than last year, as highs will likely be in the 70s and 80s with a lot of dry hours.