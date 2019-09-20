Temps Rocket Launch Today

Chilly stuff again this morning with some locations back in the upper 30s again! However, today, the jump up in temperatures is fast and furious as highs head up to near 80. That’s a 40 degrees swing in about 9 hours!

If you are headed out to the beach today, keep in mind that the surf is rough, waves are running high and the rip current risk is high as well. All thanks to Humberto stirring up the Atlantic over the last several days. Surf will still be a bit rough tomorrow and not as high on Sunday. Just be careful in the water if you’re heading to the beach this weekend. Temps top out in the mid to upper 80s Sunday and Monday. The next chance of rain won’t arrive until Monday night/early Tuesday as showers slide through with a cold front.