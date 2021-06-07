91 degrees Saturday, 94 on Sunday. Now that was the summer weather we could have used on Memorial Day Weekend! It’s amazing how just one weekend ago, temps were stuck in the 40s to near 50 with the rain. We’ve seen both extremes over and 8 day stretch, which fittingly, is very New England this time of year. While yesterday’s 94 wasn’t a record (hit 100 in 1925), it was nearly as warm as it gets this time of year.

Today will be the same. While we fall just short of the record of 97, no doubt the heat rolls on as the 3rd day in a row cracks 90 for many of us, yielding to the first heat wave of the year. Dew points run in the 60s, which is muggy, but not over the top oppressive. The highest humidity with dew points in the low 70s will show up tomorrow and Wednesday as we’ll track some scattered storms then too.

Temps fade back into the 70s to end the week and stay there heading into the weekend. While a few showers are possible around Friday, the overall pattern looks mainly dry near the end of the week, heading into the weekend.