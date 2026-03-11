After a cold and snowy winter, the last couple of days was certainly a nice treat of late Spring weather. Highs peaked yesterday in the lower to middle 70s, breaking records for many across Southern New England.

Today, winds shift back to the northeast, meaning a cooler day overall, especially at the coast. Temps will range from the low to mid 40s across Northeast Mass to the mid 50s to low 60s across interior New England, south of the Pike. Skies favor a mostly cloudy look with just a spot shower/sprinkle.

This evening and tonight, temps go up for many with scattered showers moving through. Overnight numbers run in the 50s to lower 60s and start there on Thursday morning. Thursday, a few spotty rain showers turn to spotty snow showers late in the day as temps crash back into the 30s by the evening commute. Yikes! While we’ll track some scattered rain/snow showers, precip amounts will be limited.

Friday, through the weekend looks mainly dry during the days and seasonable with highs in the 40s. A few rain/snow showers push in Friday night and again Sunday night. Monday looks wet, windy and mild with temps near 60.