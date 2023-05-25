7Weather- A cool breeze kept temperatures in the 60s today. After a cool start tomorrow, temperatures rebound near 70°. Memorial Day Weekend brings us dry weather, sunshine and 70s – 80s inland.

After a seasonably cool day, mainly clear conditions and light wind tonight will help to drop temperatures into tomorrow morning. Morning low temperatures will be in the 40s, so you’ll want the jacket if you’re up around sunrise (5:14 am).

High pressure will reign over the region over the coming days. That’ll bring a lot of sunshine starting tomorrow. We’ll have a light northerly breeze. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s/low 70s. Town along the coast will be in the low 60s. The usual cooler spots on the Cape will be in the upper 50s.

How about these weekend temperatures?! Towns inland will be in the 70s Saturday. It’ll stay cooler on the coast but still mild. Sunday is our warmest day of the weekend. Temperatures soar to the 80s inland. A southerly wind coming off the water will bring quite the temperature contrast for the Cape.

You see a lot of bright, yellow sun icons in our weather graphics. Don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend or you’ll be seeing red – sunburn that is. UV Index is high through the weekend.

Plenty of parades to remember the men and women who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Luckily, the weather will cooperate for us. You’ll want the sunglasses and a hat to shield you from the sun.

Tree pollen is still our top allergen. You might want the allergy meds on hand through the weekend.

High pressure isn’t quick to get out of here. It will likely be around through next week and keep us dry.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black