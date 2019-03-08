Temps Turn Up… Weekend 50/50 Split

Happy Friday! Sure it starts off as Frigid Friday with temperatures running in the single digits in many of the suburbs, but with a lot of sun and a milder air mass moving in, you’ll sure note the difference this afternoon. Highs today run in the mid to upper 30s, with a 10-20mph breeze.

Saturday looks great. Light winds, decent deal of sun and highs in the lower 40s. Perfect for hitting the sledding hills or ski slopes.

Sunday however does not look so great. Some snow and sleet breaks out early Sunday morning, before changing to rain by 10am at the coast and by 1 or 2pm deep inland. Accumulations of snow and sleet will be minor, but will also provide for some sloppy weather in the morning. A coating to a couple inches are possible, with the higher totals of snow and sleet across the interior. Ski Country will see a decent deal of snow out of this system before any mixing. Overall a solid ski weekend up there.

Looking for some milder air for a few days? Temps next week looks to favor 40s and 50s across New England, with the mildest air toward the end of next week.

Have a good weekend.