Terrible Tuesdays

Must be a Tuesday… because it’s raining again for the 4th Tuesday in a row. Maybe Taco Tuesday gets renamed Terrible Tuesday for it’s weather? Or maybe a bunch of tacos on this Tuesday will brighten up our mood? I’m game!

Anyhow, spotty showers and drizzle hang around this morning, but no downpours roll through for the morning commute. The temp forecast today is a bit of a challenge to say the least as a warm front slowly lifts back through. The graphic below is a snapshot of 4pm temps from one forecast model. Overall, I think it shows the flavor of the day fairly well from a temperature perspective. 50s to low 60s along and north of the Pike, and near 70 across far Southeast Mass, especially near/south of Route 44. Away from Southeast Mass and away from the warmer air, spotty light showers and drizzle will be in and out through the day. Rain totals from sunrise to sunset generally run under 0.10″, so we’re not taking heavy rains.

It’ll turn milder north of the Pike overnight tonight as many towns jump into the mid 60s. We’ll also have a better chance of scattered showers and thunders capable of localized downpours this evening and overnight. A few of those showers linger into early tomorrow, then some sun breaks out and warms us up into the lower 70s on average.



Not much fanfare pattern-wise for the rest of the week. We warm into the mid to upper 70s for Thursday, allowing for an early September feel to the air for tailgaters at Gillette. Then a cold front comes through Thursday night. The front is starved of moisture, so I’m not expected much from it other than patchy clouds and a sprinkle.

On the other side of the front, it will turn noticeably cooler though with temperatures running in the low 60s Friday. Just in time for October baseball at Fenway! Right now, Columbus Day weekend looks mainly dry with a cool start, but warm second half of the weekend.

@clamberton7 – twitter