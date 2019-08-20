Terrific Taco Tuesday

After the storms rolled through yesterday afternoon, clearing skies and lowering humidity won out overnight. We start off this Tuesday with that more comfortable feel to the air and will continue with the low humidity through the day. Add in a lot of sunshine and still some warmth, it’s a great day for the pool or for the beach. No storms will fire up today.

Tomorrow, the humidity does return as dew points near/top 70 again with scattered storms developing in the afternoon. They’ll be most widespread across interior New England, and some of those storms will provide the chance for strong winds and torrential downpours. We’ll keep an eye on the radar in the afternoon. A few isolated storms are still possible Thursday afternoon and the high humidity prevails again.

The humidity falls off a cliff Friday and dry air prevails from Friday afternoon, right through the weekend. The weekend will feature highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. A little taste of early to mid September for sure.