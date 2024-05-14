Magnificent Monday turns into Terrific Tuesday as a summery pattern returns today with temps soaring well into the 70s for many. In fact, north and west of Boston, many towns and cities take a run into the lower 80s. Even in Boston, we’ll near 80, but may fall just shy of it in the 77-79 range. If we do hit 80 in Boston, it’ll be the first time this year. Aside from an early morning spot shower, today will be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. The breeze is active, out of the southwest, gusting 20-25mph. So no sea breeze kicks in today, but that direction does have a cooling effect along the south coast.

Wednesday is still mild with highs in the low 70s. We’ll have more clouds and a few spotty showers around, but still, large portions of the day will be dry.

Thursday is cooler, back into the 50s at the coast, 60s inland. The chance for showers is higher too.

Friday is likely cool and dry, the weekend is likely cool too with highs stuck in the 60s and a few spotty showers around.