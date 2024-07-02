Another nice Tuesday you say? Yup, picture perfect outside today with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, mid to upper 70s at the coast. While a sea breeze kicks in today, it’ll still be nice at the beaches as sunshine wins out. Humidity stays low too with dew points running in the 50s.

Heading into Boston for Harborfest? The weather looks great and this evening will be very comfortable with evening temps near 70, fading into the 60s. Skies will stay mainly clear for the fireworks show too.

After another comfy sleeping weather type of night, tomorrow looks great too with highs running in the lower to mid 80s. Great for the pools, beaches and any cookouts that you have going on.

Once we get into the 4th, there is the risk of an isolated showers/storm, including in the morning inland. With that said, most of the day looks dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The risk for storms on the Esplanade looks low in the evening, but at some point in the day, a passing shower/storm is possible. It’ll turn muggy too with dew points back in the mid 60s.

Friday, into the weekend, it’ll be warm and humid with highs in the 80s to near 90. The highest chance for scattered storms will be Friday night/Saturday, although no washouts are in the forecast, just keep an eye to the sky at times.

In the tropics, the big story in Hurricane Beryl. Beryl is now a cat 5, the earliest in the Atlantic basin on record. It’s in the Caribbean, moving WNW, heading toward Jamaica, getting close to it or making landfall across the Island tomorrow.