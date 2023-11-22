Well today wasn’t ideal… pretty brutal actually. Whether it was the wind, the snow, or the cold rain, there was plenty to complain about today. We’ll improve quite a bit for your Thanksgiving. Many of us outside of 495 woke up to a white ground as snow broke out for a few hours last night before flipping to rain by daybreak. Higher elevations picked up a couple of inches overnight. These are some of the highest reports:

For late November this isn’t unexpected. Worcester picked up just under 3″ at the airport overnight. On average, Worcester airport gets about 2″ each November.

For those that didn’t have snow, it was a coooold rain. And on the coast, a wind-driven rain. Wind gusts on the Cape, Islands, South Shore, and Cape Ann gusted over 50 mph in many spots.

The wind will back down tonight and tomorrow but won’t shut off. It will still be a breezy day tomorrow but not as bad as today was. If your family is a Turkey Trot family, bundle up tomorrow morning! Temperatures will be near 40° but with the breeze it will feel like the lower 30s. At least we’ll have some sunshine making a return tomorrow.

After you burn off your Thanksgiving calories, and you head out to refuel, keep the jacket handy. The temperature will be a bit deceiving. We’ll climb to the upper 40s and near 50° tomorrow afternoon, but with the breeze persisting, will feel like the low to mid 40s.

The breeze will stick around for Black Friday shopping on Friday so bundle up, especially if you think you’ll have to wait in lines outside.

Out quiet weather will last through the weekend too. A Canadian high pressure will slide in Saturday which will give us a ton of sunshine and will finally shut the wind down. However, the trade off is cold temperatures. Highs Saturday likely stay in the mid 30s after starting off in the teens and 20s. Sunday is better, but we’ll lose the sunshine with increasing clouds through the afternoon.

Travel wise you’ll have a great few days coming up to hit the road and skies. The increasing clouds on Sunday are ahead of our next round of wet weather arriving Sunday night and through Monday morning.