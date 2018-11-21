Thanksgiving Record Cold

The coldest air of the season is charging into New England from Canada tonight, and tomorrow will be nothing both of frigid, blustery, miserable, etc. Highs tomorrow will likely occur at midnight as temperatures fall through the morning and hold steady in the upper teens all afternoon. Winds will also be gusty, to 30 mph at times, making it feel like +/- 5 all day tomorrow.

With the cold, we’re in line for a record-setting Thanksgiving. While I’m sure individual records will fall for high and low temperatures for individual cities, one that is particularly interesting is the “coldest Thanksgiving” record. This one takes the average of the high and low temperature for the day… to get the coldest day as a whole instead of one individual record. And the way it appears, both Boston and Worcester will have the coldest Thanksgiving in recorded history, using this method.

Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will hover in the upper teens to lower 20s for southeastern Mass, the Cape, and the Islands. But again, the wind chill will be much worse, not climbing out of the single digits all day. More of the same is in store for Friday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer Friday afternoon and winds will back off a little, making the wind chill values not nearly as bad. That said, if you’re heading out shopping on Black Friday morning… bundle up! Air temperatures Friday morning will still be cold, in the lower teens with wind chill values in the single digits once again.