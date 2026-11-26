Happy Thanksgiving!!! It’s a cloudy but overall easygoing start to the day, but things get a bit more turbulent as we head into the afternoon. Let’s plan out your day so you can make the most of Thanksgiving fun with as little hassle as possible from Mother Nature.

Here’s a look at the storm we’re tracking: it’s currently moving north through the Mid-Atlantic, and will continue pushing north throughout the day. Rain won’t arrive here at home until the afternoon.

However, between now and then, the clouds stick around. Temperatures, after starting largely in the 30s, will get into the upper 40s and low 50s. It’ll get windier and windier throughout the day as well, with afternoon gusts in the 20s and 30s.

So, if you’re a turkey-trotter getting ready for the big race, you won’t need rain gear, but if you’re slow enough you may just have to deal with the wind.

In fact, we do have a Wind Advisory in place as the wind continues to pick up in the afternoon and evening. At that point, we could have gusts up to about 50 mph for the coast and areas of higher elevation, like the Worcester Hills.

Rain finally arrives this afternoon. It’ll take a minute, with the first drops arriving between 2-3PM. The storm is moving south to north, so the farther north you live, the later you see the rain.

It’ll keep pushing north until we’re all seeing soaking rain after about 6PM. Rain will continue through early Friday morning, tapering off between 2-5AM. Even afterwards, however, we’ll have clouds, mist & drizzle and a few scattered showers on Friday.

We’re also keeping an eye on the coast tonight and tomorrow– between this storm and our astronomical high tides, we could see some minor coastal inundation.

For that reason, we do have a Coastal Flood Advisory in place this evening through tomorrow afternoon. The biggest impact here will be for drivers– be vigilant behind the wheel, and never drive over flooded roads!

As mentioned, tomorrow is still breezy and mostly cloudy. Temperatures, however will be mild– largely in the mid and upper 50s.

Saturday is still breezy and mostly cloudy, though we start to see peeks of sunshine here and there. Temperatures will remain mild for late November– we’ll be in the low to mid 50s in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be similar on Sunday– highs in the low to mid 50s across Southern New England. We’ll see more sunshine as well, although clouds increase in the afternoon ahead of our next storm. This one is a quick-mover that will bring us rain beginning Monday morning.