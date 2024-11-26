Today’s rain is out, leaving behind wet pavement for the commute home and anyone traveling on this busy holiday week. Wet pavement and volume isn’t a good mix, thankfully we’re drying things out and we’ll have a much better day for commuters tomorrow. Tomorrow will be a chillier day though with temperatures in the 40s and a slight breeze, but at least we’re dry.

Thursday (Thanksgiving) is a different story with another, larger storm inbound to the northeast. For most of us in southern New England it will be a cold rain, but we’ll feel travel impacts no matter where you’re traveling Thursday, some destinations worse than others. Locally, temperatures will say in the 40s with a cold rain for most of us, but we’ll see a rain/snow mix in the higher terrain.

It’s not just New England, this storm will bring wet weather to several major airports on Thanksgiving day from Boston, to New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

Driving to northern New England will be the problem spot this year as our cold rain is an accumulating snow there. In the Worcester Hills, you may end up with a slushy coating or so, but it’s northern New England that is in line for several inches. That may be a situation to leave Wednesday night if you have some travel flexibilty.

Behind this storm is surge of cold air. The coldest of the season. Highs for the weekend and early next week will struggle to make it to 40°. Thankfully the cold air mass is a dry air mass so there are no other storms for travelers to worry about once we get beyond Thanksgiving.