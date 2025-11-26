The majority of the rain from last evening and overnight has moved out, leaving behind wet roads, some patchy morning fog, and a lingering spotty shower this afternoon. Today is mostly dry, the chance for a passing shower is only about 20%. But between the morning fog, the wet roads, and the chance for a spotty shower, I guess I wouldn’t call it a “great” travel day, though there’s no reason to change any of your travel plans. Once the last of the spotty showers move out tonight, drier skies will return for a few days, so there are no other travel concerns through Saturday.

If you’re flying today, most of the country is looking fairly quiet. The back end of our storm (the rain that moved through overnight) is still way back in the Great Lakes region. Those airports may have a few issues today, but I don’t think it’ll be complete devastation. The Minneapolis area got about 3-6″ of snow overnight (and still some snow falling). The pink, purple and reds are winter weather headlines, while the tan is a wind advisory. So flights in and out of Minneapolis, Chicago, and Detroit may see some impacts. The reds across far northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, by the way, are blizzard warnings where they picked up as much as three feet of lake effect snow!

Once we get behind the showers today, drier air will fill in for Thanksgiving and into the weekend. The trade off will be colder temperatures, so say goodbye to the near 60° numbers we’ll have today. The colder air will push in on the heels of a gusty wind the next few days. Today the wind isn’t bad, but it’ll start to pick up Thursday for Thanksgiving, with the peak of the wind arriving Friday.

Like I mentioned, that wind is pushing in colder air. Temperatures will be near-normal for Thanksgiving, but getting quite cold and chilly Friday and Saturday! These numbers are just the air temperatures, the wind and the breeze will of course make it feel colder than that outside.