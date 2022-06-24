OK Folks…this one is for the Heat Misers…

We have a hot summer weekend on tap with High Pressure no longer centered east of New England but rather south of New England for both Saturday and Sunday.

That map shows high temps for Saturday. Indeed you do see some 90s on that map but also, closer to the cooler Atlantic, you see temps in the 70s/80s. A similar temperature distribution is likely for Sunday. So yes, #CoolerCoast is in play each day. What’s not really in play each day is obnoxious tropical humidity. Oh sure, you’ll feel it during the early morning and evening hours but that humidity will take more of a back seat to the heat by midday and afternoon. Seen here on tomorrow’s dew point trend.

The legend is a little misleading as it suggests *comfy* air midday but it will be heating up at that time. Part of the reason for the dew points to drop has been our dry pattern of recent weeks…

Very dry conditions here in southern New England since early April and if the ground is dry that means evaporation will be less compared to a day when soil moisture is high (like last summer, recall all those muggy days in July-August). Regardless, it’s a great summer weekend for the beaches, lakes, pools and ponds…

…and if you are not a Heat Miser, fear not, cooler/more comfortable weather returns for a few days next week (thanks to some beneficial rain moving through on Monday)..

Ciao for now!

~JR