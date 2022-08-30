When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…

I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot AND humid and for me i always struggle more with high humidity than high heat. Dewpoints for most of us earlier today hovered around 70. I decided to take a look at how many days (like today) *normally* occur in the month of August…

Typically, Boston has eight such days with high humidity and today marked the tenth day for August 2022. The good news is that we are tracking a front that will shove all this tropical air out to sea on Wednesday!

As of 5pm Tuesday, the front was situated just west of the Buffalo-Toronto area. That front will cruise through New England late tonight and bring some showers with it. The timing of the front’s arrival (early morning hours) means the atmosphere won’t have a lot of energy to interact with said front so plan on a few showers, perhaps a rogue downpour but no significant rains or wind. Rain gear might be needed if you leave the house/apt between 5-8am but after 8am, the day is dry. Also..that 3-hour window does not imply 3 hours of rain, rather, a 30-45 burst of rain occurring sometime between 5-8am depending on you location (Worcester 5am, Boston 6-7am and Portsmouth-Plymouth 8am). By afternoon, we rejoice…

The front, clouds, showers as well as high humidity will all be well offshore. Check out the dew point trend through the day…

That’ll set the table for some awesome early September weather for both Thursday and Friday…

And that is nicer than nice!

~JR