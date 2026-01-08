Watch for those icy driveways and untreated surfaces this morning as temps dipped below freezing for many, refreezing the residual moisture on the ground. Give the sun a couple hours this morning and we’ll take care of that issue as temps rise above freezing quickly and head into the lower to middles 40s this afternoon. That, combined with light winds will offer up a nice winter’s day that features above average temps.

We’ll continue that thaw out theme over the next several days with temps running into the 40s. Tomorrow starts dry with showers arriving late in the day. We’ll track those scattered showers overnight as a front slips through.

On the other side of that front, Saturday starts dry, and will likely be that way through early afternoon. Mid to late afternoon, we’ll watch the next system move in from the southwest, providing more rain across the area through Saturday night. It may be cold enough to start as a mix northwest of 495, but even there, the system looks more wet than white.

We’ll punch in some dry air by late morning Sunday as we dry out, although showers may linger for the Cape and Islands. As of now, we’re looking dry for the Pats game with a developing chilly breeze. Plan on temps in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.