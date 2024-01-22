Finally! A solid stretch of winter weather across the region as much of the last week has been below the freezing mark. Add in a bit of snow, and we set the scene for some winter fun for the kids outside, from the sledding hills to the backyard skating rinks. Even some of the smaller ponds that tend to freeze-up easy, were frozen enough for some pond hockey the last couple days. Just be careful, as not all ponds are safe since the cold has only been about a week. Today, we’ll get one more chance for some winter fun with temps even moderating back into the upper 30s. It’ll be the first time in Boston above the freezing mark since last Tuesday.

Temps tonight won’t be as cold, 20s to near 30, and that’ll allow temps to bounce back to near 40 tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will thicken up and by mid afternoon, a little bit of wet snow may break out. The best shot as some steadier light snow is late tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening as temps slide back into the low to mid 30s. Accumulations will be limited to a coating to a couple inches for most, although a few inches may fall across some higher terrain locations. With temps in the low 30s and snowfall not that fast or furious, main roads should be in fairly decent shape through the evening commute.

Wednesday looks a bit dreary with lots of clouds and occasional rain/snow showers around. It’ll be cool and damp with temps in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday, into Friday morning looks to offer more rain with temps in the 40s and 50s, warmest Friday. There won’t be a lot of wind or flooding rains with this one. Rain totals hold near/under an 1″ for most.





