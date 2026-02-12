As the core of the winter cold begins to release it’s grip across New England, temps that bounce up into the 30s and low 40s, over the 7 day forecast. That’ll continue the melt/refreeze cycle that started yesterday as highs neared 40 for the first time in nearly 3 weeks.

While it’ll be a bit colder today, temps in the low to mid 30s this afternoon with partial sunshine, will still allow for a touch of that roof snow/ice to melt as well as some melting of the snow/ice on the driveways and sidewalks. It won’t take long for the refreeze tonight though, as temps fall back into the teens for many.

The forecast heading into the long holiday weekend looks good overall. In fact, with temps in the 30s for highs and lows in the teens, it’ll be a great set-up for a ski weekend across New England. Northern New England will have upslope snow showers Saturday and some flakes Monday. Temps across northern New England will run in the 20s during the day, but near 0 Sunday morning. Cold, but by no means the brutal, bitter air we’ve had at times. Enjoy!

The storm Monday looks to get suppressed to our south, and if that’s the case, the next widespread precip chance won’t show up until late Wednesday/Thursday of next week.





