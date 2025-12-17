We’ve managed to open December up with the first 15 out of 16 days below average, and the coldest first 16 days of December in Boston since 2000. So if you thought it has felt unusually cold and persistent, you are right. The month so far has averaged 7.6 degrees below average.



Looking for a thaw now? You’ll find it over the next few days. Temps moderate back into the mid 40s today and upper 40s tomorrow. It’ll be a bit breezy today too with gusts over 30mph.

While it’ll be dry today and tomorrow, it won’t be on Friday. Temps spike into the mid 50s to near 60 Friday, however, we’ll track a soaking rain and strong, gusty southerly winds. Many of us pick up 0.50-1.00″ of rain. Additionally, we’ll see gusts 40-55mph Friday morning, through early afternoon. A high wind watch is up for the Cape and Islands for the highest potential gusts.

The potent cold front clears the cold Friday mid to late afternoon and temps tumble late Friday into Friday night. Gusty winds redevelop out of the west Friday night as the colder air comes pouring back in.

The weekend starts chilly, 30s Saturday and then near average, low 40s Sunday. Other than a few spotty Sunday showers, the weekend looks mainly dry too.