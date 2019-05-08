The Beatles Had It Right

The Beatles tune isn’t Here comes the cloud…it’s Here Comes The Sun…and for good reason! It’s been rather dank, dreary, gloomy in recent weeks and while the amount of rain has not been all that discouraging the occurrence of rain has been the back breaker. Yes, one could point out that the April rain fell mainly at night but the clouds that produced the rain where still there during the daylight hours. Flipping the script into May didn’t help as the first 5 days of the month were overcast (with sprinkles, drizzle and showers)! April and so far May have seen above normal cloud cover:



Yowza…no wonder why I’ve been feeling like this guy lately…



At least this week we have seen quite a bit more sunshine in spite of the fact that today is the first day of the month without any precipitation occurring in Boston (measurable or otherwise!)



Tomorrow is another dry day in the Hub! We start the day with sunshine but clouds will take over by late day. Those clouds won’t pester you with rain until Friday so any outdoor plans tomorrow are A-OK. Friday is not A-OK but it’s not a washout either as I think we’ll see just light/spotty showers. That is tough to play tennis or take the kiddos to the playground but you can (and should) still play golf, do some yard work, walk the pup and plan on watching the Red Sox Friday evening.

Saturday we see a return to sunshine but it’s short-lived as showers will return for Mother’s day…sorry mom. Those showers likely continue into early next week as our unsettled pattern rolls on. Here is the reason behind the cloudy, rainy pattern…



That dang jet stream. A continuous river of moist air passing through New England. I do think this pattern slowly breaks down beginning late next week as the jet stream will take on this look by May 17-19th…

That should allow for longer stretches of dry/bright weather. Also of note, not a lot of heat/humidity in a pattern like that. Some ideal spring weather should be the rule (like these past 3 days have been!)

~JR