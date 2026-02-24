The Blizzard of 2026 is in the books… and it was one for the history books across Southeast Mass and Rhode Island. In Providence, nearly 38″ of snow fell, smashing the city’s old record of 28.6″, set back in the infamous Blizzard of ’78. As that prolific band of heavy snow sat across much of Rhode Island, it also pummeled much of Bristol and Plymouth counties as town after town, and city after city, checked in with near or just over 30″ of snow.

Winds frequently gusted over 60mph, along the coast, and over 70mph across the Cape and Islands. As of 6:25 this morning, over 250,000 people are still without power, with the majority of them across coastal Plymouth County and the Cape and Islands. Fortunately, for the power crews, the winds are much lighter today, although with the immense amount of snow in the way, the restoration efforts will be challenging over the days ahead.



Highs today max out around 30 with gusts running around 20mph this afternoon. Tonight will be cold, single digits and teens.



More snow tomorrow? Yes, but not a lot. Even though it’s minor, it’ll still adds time to the ongoing clean up efforts as a coating to a couple inches of snow covers up the cars/roads again. A few higher terrain spots push to 3″. Most of it falls in the 7am – 1pm timeframe.

Thursday looks good overall, although a quick moving system may throw a little bit of snow/mix in here Thursday night/early Friday.

The weekend looks dry. Saturday will be a bit milder, in the low to mid 40s.