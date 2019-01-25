The Calm After The Storm

A wild ride yesterday as temperatures surged to 55-60 degrees and winds roared at times out of the south. In fact, there were a few wind gusts that pushed well past 60mph, including an 80mph gust on top of Blue Hill. Of course, the 600ft elevation helped achieve those higher gusts on Blue Hill, but area wide, 50-60mph wind gusts were widespread, creating downed trees and power lines scattered around Southern New England.

With 1-2″ of rain, combined with a lot of snow/ice melt, we saw plenty of street flooding as well as a lot of water trying to get back into the river and streams. Some of those rivers and streams are now near/past bankfull, allowing for some minor flooding to occur, and prompting scattered flood warnings across New England.

A few of the rivers that are expected to crest near/above flood stage are below. Minor flooding is expected on a few rivers.

In the wake of the storm, it is quiet today with just a few passing flurries scattered about late in the day. Highs today will run in the upper 30s on average. The weekend overall looks quiet with a chilly Saturday and light winds and a milder Sunday with just a passing rain or snow shower.

The next storm will bring a round of rain and snow in here Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We’ll keep an eye on that one, but right now, it’s too early to draw rain/snow lines.

Have a great weekend!

