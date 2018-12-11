The Chill Continues

While it’s cold walking out the door this morning, at least we don’t have much of a wind to contend with as temperatures run in the teens in the burbs and into the 20s in Boston. We’ll average the mid 30s this afternoon with light breezes and quite a bit of sunshine. Sure, it’s below average temperature-wise, but all and all, it’s a manageable cold.

Tonight won’t be quite as cold as last night, thanks to more clouds and scattered flurries. Tomorrow will be a bit chilly though as more clouds mix in and even a few ocean-effect flurries and snow showers pass through coastal communities. The best chance for some minor accumulations (a dusting to an inch or so) will be across the Cape/Nantucket.

We lose the chill by the end of the week, but we’ll also lose the dry air. The next storm that’s slated for Friday night and Saturday looks to be mainly a rain event.

