The Chill Is Back

No foolin’ around on this April 1st as Mother Nature has provided for some sunshine, but also a cold wind and a much chillier air mass. After hitting temps near 70 over the weekend, we play the fade back into the 40s today with a gusty northwesterly breeze at 25-35mph.

All things considered, it could be a lot worse, and it was in 1997 when we picked up 2-3 FEET of snow in what was dubbed the April Fools Blizzard. Check out the snow map from that storm 22 years ago!

We’ll see a seasonably nice day tomorrow with sunshine and lighter winds. Those winds turn onshore, so it will be coolest at the coast.

Clouds increase late tomorrow and tomorrow night and a rapidly developing coastal storm blows by us, just to our Southeast, by early Wednesday morning. That storm will likely be close enough to throw in a windswept rain for several hours Wednesday morning. With a marginally cold air mass in place, if the precipitation is heavy enough, some wet snow cold mix in across the interior. Since the storm is a quick mover, and tides are astronomically on the lower side, coastal flooding shouldn’t be a big issue with this. Additionally, some sun breaks back out in the afternoon from west to east, and that’ll allow temps to jump up into the 50s for highs. The best chance for 40-50mph wind gusts will be over the Cape and Islands.

Thursday we stay dry and seasonable with highs back in the 50s.

Have a good day.

