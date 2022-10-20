Quite chilly out there early Thursday morning yet again with many cities & towns starting in the 30s. Some towns picking up patchy frost. I think that’ll happen again by early Friday morning so prepare to layer up (and perhaps do some scraping of the windshield again).

By Friday afternoon though, it feels much nicer with less wind and warmer temps. Most towns should reach the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. A great October day. As for the weekend, Saturday is the pick of the weekend with continued sunshine, light breezes and warm temps!

You can probably deduce by the 3-day graphic why Saturday is the weekend pick…..Sunday offers more clouds and a few showers likely by afternoon. The shower threat is not a lock (also notice the 60%….not a 100%). As of now, I’d say a slightly higher chance across the South Coast/Cape versus New Hampshire. Still plenty of outdoor activities to be had such as Head Of The Charles which kicks off Friday…

Or perhaps, headed up to Salem for some sightseeing (Lol)…

And of course, foliage is still rocking, more so here in southern New England that up north..

Even here in southern New England, a fair amount of leaf drop has occurred across the region which begs the question…do you rake/clean up in waves or all at once?

I prefer to tackle it in stages.

Peace out

~JR