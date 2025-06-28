If you’ve been following the blog all week, thank you for entertaining my little bit of fun. I gave the blog a title each day that is either a song title or a great lyric from a song that summed up the weather. By now, you (hopefully) have a fun little playlist. (Or, you’re ready to get over this and move on, I don’t know).

Today it’s The Climb by Miley Cyrus as temperatures continue their climb from when the cooler air moved in last Thursday. It’s been a steady climb each day and it will continue to be a steady climb as we head through the weekend with the heat returning to kick off next week. (If you want the rest of the songs, I’ll have them at the end, plus a special honorable mention to wrap up the week as a whole).

Today isn’t a bad day, it’s just a pretty gray day. We’ll see a few breaks of sun later this afternoon, but the clouds will dominate today. There could be a passing shower or two, but really much of the day is dry. A majority of us will go all day and not see a shower — but the chance is there for something to drift by, or maybe just a bit of drizzle.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend. I mean when I picture a perfect summer day, it might be Sunday. It might be a touch warm for some of us, but I’ll take it! Sunshine with temperatures in the 80s. While the humidity might not be dry like it was Thursday and Friday, it’s not a tropical air mass, so the humidity will be tolerable. Just don’t forget the sunscreen, UV index is a 9 on Sunday — that’s just 20 mins to sunburn in the midday sun!

Rain chances are low today, with dry skies prevailing Sunday and Monday. I think our next best chance of wet weather the next few days is Tuesday with afternoon/evening showers and storms returning.

Alright, here’s “Josh’s Summer Hits Playlist”

– Monday: HOT TO GO! by Chappell Roan as we started our heat wave

– Tuesday: We R Who We R by Ke$ha for it’s opening “Hot and Dangerous” lyric. That was our 102° day, so you can figure that one out.

– Wednesday: Sugar, We’re Goin Down by Fall Out Boy — we had a cool down to look forward to!

– Thursday: Out of the Woods by Taylor Swift. We were out of the woods from the heat and humidity that plagued us the first half of the week.

– Friday: Here It Goes Again by OK Go with the return of Saturday showers

– Saturday: The Climb by Miley Cyrus for reasons you just read about

– Honorable Mention: My honorable mention for summing up the entire week, but mainly for the heat on Tuesday, when we set the record for hottest June temperature on record is “What Was That” by Lorde, because oh my, WHAT WAS THAT!?

Have a great weekend maybe with your new poolside summer playlist?

– Josh