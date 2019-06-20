The Countdown To Summer and the Return to Sunshine

We would have to crawl back to Monday for the last day that we’ve seen mainly sunny skies and relatively nice weather. Speaking of crawling, with mainly cloudy skies, fog, and scattered rain showers/downpours at times, is it just me or is this week leading up to the summer solstice just going through the motions, at a snails pace?

Tonight, we’ll some scattered showers and a few embedded downpours. Otherwise, a few areas of dense fog are possible, which is why a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the South Coast, and the Cape and Islands until 6AM Friday morning, the NH seacoast until 5AM.

Summer officially kicks off at 11:54am tomorrow morning. The reason for the seasons…the Earth’s tilt. Once the sun’s rays are directed over the Tropic of Cancer (at 23.5 degrees north latitude) that means the Northern Hemisphere has entered into the summer season, hence the Summer Solstice. Typically known for the amount of daylight we receive on the solstice, we see over 15 hours of daylight from sunrise to sunset.

Now the big question, will we get a decent day of sunshine for the solstice? Well, it looks like we will have to wait until late Friday for at least some sunny breaks (at least the sunset isn’t until 8:24PM). We start off with the clouds Friday morning and into midday.

A spot shower is possible through midday, otherwise the rain chances move out to sea as we look ahead to your Friday afternoon and evening plans.

A spot sprinkle is possible Saturday afternoon, otherwise we are dry both weekend days and warmer. Saturdays highs are in the mid 70s, with Sunday stretching into the low to mid 80s – certainly a summery beach day for the first Sunday of summer.

We stay in the 80s Monday, but then with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday and some clouds, high temperatures slip into the upper 70s. Wednesday brings the heat, humidity, and storm threat with highs back into the mid 80s, followed by Thursday with the heat, but less clouds and more sunshine.