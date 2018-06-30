The Heat Has Arrived

The summer scorcher we’ve been tracking has officially begun.

Yesterday, it officially reached a high of 90° at 6:20pm, making it the 2nd 90-degree day in Boston this year (the first 90-degree day was May 3rd).

Today, we’ll see high temperatures into the low to mid 90s inland, near 90 at the immediate coast and 80s for the Cape and the Islands due to a southwesterly wind off the water. Under a thin veil of cloud cover at times, we’ll otherwise see mostly sunny skies, making for the UV Index very high, so be sure to reapply the sunscreen for any of your extended outdoor plans.

Tonight, muggy conditions prevail under partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday is another scorcher with highs likely reaching into the low to mid 90s west of the 495-corridor, where heat indices could exceed triple digits by mid-afternoon, which is why an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for west and central Massachusetts, along with most of inland CT. This Excessive Heat Watch is for both Sunday and Monday afternoons due to dew points into the upper 60s to low 70s combined with air temperatures in the mid 90s.

A Heat Advisory has been posted for southern NH, for Sunday and Monday afternoons where it is more likely for heat indices to reach triple digits. If you are working outside either of those days, be sure to plan water breaks through the day to stay ahead of heat-related issues.

For Boston and other coastal communities, it’s likely high temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 80s due to an afternoon sea breeze cooling us off.

After the weekend, all eyes are on the 4th of July forecast and it looks like the heat sticks around through the 7-day.

An isolated storm is possible inland on the 4th in the afternoon, but the coast and the rest of the day remain dry. Very summer-like for the 4th, perfect for any of your plans, including if you’re going to see the Pops on the Esplanade.