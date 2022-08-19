Don’t look now but the summer heat is back in town. These were the high temps this afternoon…

Did you notice the heat? If you did but felt it was tolerable, perhaps a few factors in play here:

We’ve already seen a lot of heat this summer (just a few weeks ago) and it was hotter (near 100) than today and your body has likely acclimated to hot air (akin to a day in January when 50s seems warm versus October when if feels chilly)

A dry heat! Dewpoints were really low…all the way down into the mid/upper 40s…nearly unheard of for mid August!

The sun…hard to believe but the sun angle is slipping fast….an angle similar to mid April..versus June when it is the highest/strongest.

OK, onto the weekend! We do have more heat for the weekend but like today, it will remain a dry heat and coastal cities towns will feel the effect of the cooler ocean. Saturday, that effect is subtle with temps in the mid to upper 80s but on Sunday a more pronounced cooling is likely with coastal towns seeing afternoon temps in the lower 80s. The dry air also precludes the risk of showers and storms despite the warm/hot temps. Some decent beach weather on tap…

The only thing preventing a perfect score for the beaches would be some cirrus clouds (are you cirrus?) that will create more of a filtered sun throughout the weekend. Pools should also get some heavy use this weekend too. this time of summer offers many festivals and fairs like the Fisherman’s Feast in the North End along with the Marshfield Fair. Weather looks great for both!

Also the Falmouth Road Race…

It’ll be somewhat humid for the race. Nothing crazy tropical but certainly noticeable. Good luck to all the runners!

In terms of beneficial rain for the drought, no soaking rain in sight but perhaps some scattered showers around these parts Monday afternoon and into the night. Until then, enjoy another summer weekend…they are fleeting

~JR